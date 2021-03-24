Judge tosses lawsuit over biking in Bridger-Teton

“What we really wanted to do was demonstrate that hunting organizations truly care about wildlife and habitat,” Shaul wrote. “We learned a lot with our lawsuit against the U.S. Forest Service and are looking for another issue to litigate.”

Wilderness study areas are a protected class of land used in some circumstances as a precursor to land being designated as wilderness — places that are managed to be “untrammeled by man, where man himself is a visitor who does not remain.” Motorized and mechanized activities like dirt biking and mountain biking are prohibited in true wilderness, but they’re allowed in wilderness study areas so long as the level of use does not exceed what existed at the time of designation.

Although the wilderness study area designation is intended to be temporary, in Wyoming nearly four dozen WSAs have remained in limbo ever since former Wyoming U.S. Rep. Dick Cheney and Sens. Alan Simpson and Malcolm Wallop shepherded the Wyoming Wilderness Act through Congress in 1984.