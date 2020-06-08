June snow closes Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne
breaking

June snow closes Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne

  • Updated
June snow

A June snow has closed part of Interstate 80.

 Wyoming Department of Transportation

A June snowstorm has closed Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne. 

As of 9:50 p.m., the 50-mile stretch of highway was closed in both directions, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. 

There was no estimated opening time. 

A winter storm warning was in effect of the I-80 summit until noon Tuesday. Between 2 and 4 inches of snow could fall on the Interstate 80 summit between Laramie and Cheyenne, the National Weather Service said. 

Parts of U.S. highways 30 and 287 were also closed.

Up to 6 inches of snow were forecast in the Snowy Range. 

The unseasonably cold weather comes just days after temperatures climbed into the 90s across parts of Wyoming.

