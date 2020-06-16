June snow forecast for western Wyoming mountains
June snow forecast for western Wyoming mountains

  Updated
Red Desert

The snow-capped Wind River Range looms over the Killpecker Sand Dunes in the Red Desert.

 Christine Peterson, Star-Tribune

An unseasonably cold storm could drop as much of 7 inches of snow on mountains in western Wyoming, the National Weather Service said Tuesday. 

The storm system is expected to begin affecting the western part of the state tonight and is forecast to continue into Wednesday. 

Snow levels could drop as low as 8,000 feet tonight in the Wind River Range, the weather service said. Moderate snow is expected on western slopes as low as 9,000 feet.

Hunters in the area should prepare for snow, wet and cold conditions, according to a winter weather advisory issued Tuesday. 

This is the second snowstorm forecast to impact Wyoming this June. A storm earlier this month temporarily closed a 50-mile stretch of Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie.

