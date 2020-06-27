Junior college sports cuts catch Wyoming student-athletes off guard

"I really feel for those coaches and programs and their student-athletes," she added. "But as for LCCC, we’re continuing to move forward and anticipate having a final ‘plan’ to our department and to the senior leadership on our campus the early part of next week. We will have a final plan, but it’s got to be flexible so we can adjust as new directives come out from either local, county or state officials."

The same holds true at Casper College, where longtime volleyball coach Angel Sharman is currently entering her third year as the Thunderbirds' AD.

"We're going ahead as normal," she said. "We got reassurance from our president that we are going forward as planned. It’s unfortunate that we had teams in our region drop out, but we don’t have control over that. We do have control over ourselves and that’s what we’re going to focus on."

Looking ahead

Vijay Pitter and Davion McAdam both had options other than Gillette College coming out of high school. Pitter was an all-state football player and an all-conference performer in both soccer and track for the Camels while McAdam helped lead the Kelly Walsh basketball team to the 2019 Class 4A state title. But there was something about Gillette College that resonated with both of them.