Justice Neil Gorsuch to visit UW College of Law next month

Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch will speak next month at the University of Wyoming.

Gorsuch is set to discuss the 234th anniversary of the U.S. Constitution at the university's College of Law on Sept. 16, according to a news release from the school.

The discussion is titled “Constitution Day Reflections: Equal Justice for All." It will be conducted in a fireside chat format with Wyoming Supreme Court Justice Lynne Boomgaarden.

The talk will be held at the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts concert hall.

While the 1:30 p.m. event is free, tickets will be required to attend. They can be reserved at the performing arts box office or by calling (307) 766-6666.

Gorsuch, a Denver native, was appointed to the U.S. 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in 2006, where he served for 11 years. In 2008, he began teaching at the University of Colorado Law School.