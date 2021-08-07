 Skip to main content
Justice Neil Gorsuch to visit UW College of Law next month
Justice Neil Gorsuch to visit UW College of Law next month

gorsuch.jpg

Justice Neil Gorsuch will discuss "Constitution Day Reflections: Equal Justice for All" at the University of Wyoming's Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts concert hall with Wyoming Supreme Court Justice Lynne Boomgaarden on Sept. 16, 2021. 

 Courtesty

Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch will speak next month at the University of Wyoming.

Gorsuch is set to discuss the 234th anniversary of the U.S. Constitution at the university's College of Law on Sept. 16, according to a news release from the school. 

The discussion is titled “Constitution Day Reflections: Equal Justice for All." It will be conducted in a fireside chat format with Wyoming Supreme Court Justice Lynne Boomgaarden. 

The talk will be held at the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts concert hall.

While the 1:30 p.m. event is free, tickets will be required to attend. They can be reserved at the performing arts box office or by calling (307) 766-6666.

Gorsuch, a Denver native, was appointed to the U.S. 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in 2006, where he served for 11 years. In 2008, he began teaching at the University of Colorado Law School.

In 2017, he succeeded Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia and was the first of three justices appointed by former President Trump to the nation's highest court. Gorsuch, along with Justice Amy Coney Barrett and Justice Brett Kavanaugh, has solidified a conservative majority on the court.

Gorsuch intended to speak at UW last September for the College of Law's 100th anniversary, but that was postponed due to rising coronavirus cases within the state. 

Gorsuch has multiple ties to Wyoming. His mother, a former EPA director, was born in Casper. His family was prominent in the Saratoga area when Wyoming was still a territory. In fact, Gorsuch's great-great-grandfather built the Hotel Wolf, which remains a part of downtown Saratoga. 

 

