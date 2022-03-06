Juvenile justice data collection bill passes Legislature

One of the first bills passed by the Wyoming Legislature this budget session is one that has been in the works for months: the juvenile justice data collection measure.

Wyoming has one of the highest rates of juvenile incarceration in the nation. But a dearth of data makes it difficult to understand exactly what’s happening. Advocate hope the problem will be addressed through the new legislation.

The Legislature’s Joint Judiciary Committee sponsored the bill during the past interim session. Committee chairwoman Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne called the measure “one of the most important bills that came out of interim.”

The main goal of the bill is to allow for “informed policy decisions,” something that the committee was unable to do with so little data.

The group responsible for the most comprehensive data on the issue is the State Advisory Council on Juvenile Justice, which was formed in 1997, but only started collecting statistics on the topic in 2015. The council does not even have data from every county.

The bill moves the responsibility of data collection from the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation to the Department of Family Services. Officials with family services previously testified that they’re willing and able to take the task on.

Still, it will take time for the bill, should it become law, to offer a picture of Wyoming’s juvenile justice system.

The legislation also requires that data on juvenile offenders be kept beyond the age of 18 to allow for the “longitudinal data analyses of recidivism.”

Experts believe that when children are confined or taken out of their community at a young age, their likelihood of recidivism increases.

Korin Schmidt, director of the Department of Family Services, told the Senate Judiciary Committee recently that she is on board with building out community-based programs and for providing “local programming via more data.”

Data collection was already an expectation before the bill was passed, but it was not being done. Laramie Democrat Rep. Karlee Provenza, a member of the judiciary committee, thinks it will be different this time because of how much scrutiny the topic has received.

“The public is aware that there’s something going on,” she said.

That said, the legislation contains no penalties or punishments for noncompliance.

The lack of data is about more that collection problems. There is not a standardized statewide manner in which juveniles enter the system, complicating the situation. Each county takes a slightly different approach because county attorneys have options as to how to proceed with each case.

Even with the success of the bill, Provenza holds on to some skepticism.

“There’s a lot of good that can come out of this, but human nature is that we do not do well at policing ourselves,” she said.

Looking to the future, Provenza hopes the Joint Judiciary Committee will take on the issue of solitary confinement of children in the system and examine the efficacy of penalizing juvenile offenders with fines and fees.

Gov. Mark Gordon must sign off on the legislation for it to become law. If he does not, the Legislature can overrule him with a two-thirds vote.

