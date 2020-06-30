Kanye West enters partnership with Gap, adding jobs in Cody

West worked at The Gap in the 1990s before kicking off his 21-Grammy Award winning career. He spoke to the Enterprise about what it means to have risen to a starkly different position with the same company.

“I loved folding clothes at the Gap too, that was an aspirational job for me,” he said. “When everybody in my school was wearing oversized clothes, I was ‘gapped’ out. That was always my style.”

But on his first album “College Dropout,” released in 2004, West talked of his experience working at the Gap in the song, “Spaceship” with less than glowing remarks.

In fall of 2019, West moved his company to Cody and purchased the 4,524 acre Monster Lake Ranch property, renaming it West Ranch. Certain aspects of the Yeezy business are run out of this property.

“I love it here,” West said.

He held a Sunday Service sermon at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West shortly after, drawing thousands from the Rocky Mountain region and local community for the event.