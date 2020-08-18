Kanye West officially gathering signatures to join Wyoming ballot as officials field concerns

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kanye West is officially trying to get on Wyoming’s presidential ballot as an independent candidate this fall, a spokesman with the Wyoming Secretary of State confirmed Tuesday morning.

Within a day of the rapper's filing, county clerks began to field reports about West's signature gatherers violating state law by being too close to polling places.

According to the Secretary of State’s Office, representatives for West, who lives on a ranch outside of Cody, filed paperwork sometime Monday night to officially let him on the campaign trail in a bid to get his name on Wyoming’s ballot. He's sought to join the ballot in other parts of the country, though the signatures his staff have gathered have in some states been challenged or completely thrown out.

Tracy Good, the Natrona County clerk, told the Star-Tribune that her office had been notified of two instances where people gathering signatures for West were too close to polling stations. She said that there had been similar complaints "throughout the state." Under Wyoming law, there can be no electioneering or gathering of signatures within 100 yards of a polling location.