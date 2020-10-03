Kathleen Ogden Rochelle was a woman of many political firsts

Kathleen Mae Ogden Rochelle was known as a woman of perseverance and conviction, which led her to become a woman of many “firsts” in Wyoming.
She arrived in Wyoming in 1906 from Iowa to serve as the first teacher at the Lusk Primary School. Twenty years later, she became the first woman from Niobrara County elected to serve in the Wyoming Legislature.
Kathleen decided to run for the legislature for several reasons. First, she saw an opportunity to continue supporting women’s suffrage and education issues, and second, by serving in the Legislature, she could help support her family. She and her husband, Albert, whom she married in 1907, ran a sheep operation. During World War I, the Rochelles had a contract for their animals, but when the war ended, the contract was canceled.
Kathleen received criticism from some people for running for and serving in the Legislature because she had a family. However, her tenacity and strong belief that women added value to society, not just as a wife and mother, led her to represent Niobrara County and later, Natrona County.
When she stepped into the role of representing Lusk and Niobrara County in January 1927, Kathleen was the only woman in the Wyoming Legislature. She not only was the first woman to represent Niobrara County, but that year, she was also the first woman to sit on the Wyoming Legislature in 12 years. Her perseverance and courage, her values and convictions about family, women’s rights and community allowed her to work to improve Wyoming’s future.
Kathleen also led many community groups and experienced many other firsts. For example, she served as the first president of the Lusk Civic Club and the first president of the Lusk Parent Teacher Association. She was also the first woman on the Lusk Community Board of Education. Literacy and education were important to her, so she helped establish a Carnegie Library in the community.
Her values and commitment extended to the country. During World War I, Kathleen served as vice county chair of the American Red Cross, as a member of the Niobrara County Council of National Defense and on the American Food Commission.
Kathleen, her husband and their six children moved to a large sheep ranch near Arminto in Natrona County during the early 1930s. Even though finances were better for the family, Kathleen wasn’t finished with politics. She represented Natrona County for two legislative session plus one special session.
Education continued to be an important issue for this former school teacher. So were veterans and women’s issues. She chaired the committee on education and helped establish Wyoming’s junior college system. She worked for veterans' benefits and lobbied for women to serve on juries. Her values and beliefs paved the way for many positive changes for the state and its citizens.
The daughter of Irish immigrants, Kathleen was known as a headstrong woman who wasn’t afraid to voice her opinion. She was also considered a woman ahead of her time.
Kathleen partnered with her husband in the sheep business, and she became the first president of the Wyoming Woolgrowers Auxiliary. She was the first state PTA president and served as president of the Casper PTA Council. She also served as president of the Casper Women’s Club.
This adventurous woman took on many roles with zeal – rancher, wife, mother, legislator, civic leader, poet and fashionista.
Standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall, Kathleen was known to dress stylishly and wear elegant hats. She enjoyed parties, social activities, reading books and writing poetry.
She composed poems about her children, friendship, fashion, the Wyoming landscape and the loneliness a woman experienced on the prairie. She also wrote a poem about Wyoming Day, a bill she sponsored while in the Legislature. Dec. 10 is considered Wyoming Day in honor of the anniversary of the then-Wyoming territorial legislature passing the women’s suffrage law in 1869.
When Kathleen Rochelle died at the age of 80 in 1958 in Casper, she left a trail of Wyoming firsts. Through her perseverance and convictions about family, women’s rights and community, she left an indelible mark on Wyoming.
