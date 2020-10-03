Kathleen Ogden Rochelle was a woman of many political firsts

Kathleen Mae Ogden Rochelle was known as a woman of perseverance and conviction, which led her to become a woman of many “firsts” in Wyoming.

She arrived in Wyoming in 1906 from Iowa to serve as the first teacher at the Lusk Primary School. Twenty years later, she became the first woman from Niobrara County elected to serve in the Wyoming Legislature.

Kathleen decided to run for the legislature for several reasons. First, she saw an opportunity to continue supporting women’s suffrage and education issues, and second, by serving in the Legislature, she could help support her family. She and her husband, Albert, whom she married in 1907, ran a sheep operation. During World War I, the Rochelles had a contract for their animals, but when the war ended, the contract was canceled.

Kathleen received criticism from some people for running for and serving in the Legislature because she had a family. However, her tenacity and strong belief that women added value to society, not just as a wife and mother, led her to represent Niobrara County and later, Natrona County.