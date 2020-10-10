Keeping avalanches off Teton Pass is Sisyphean task

Drivers sometimes reach the gate at the base of the pass in Wilson and have no way of knowing how long they’ll wait. If it’s just a small skiff of snow on the road, the closure might last an hour or less. A wall of snow that’s 20 feet deep means they should just take the scenic route through Alpine.

“I wish there was a better way for us to know,” said Colin Boeh, a wildlife guide who lives in Tetonia, Idaho, and works in Teton Village. “Maybe if there was some kind of better communication line between WYDOT and the state police and commuters.”

Skiers sometimes play a role in that uncertainty.

WYDOT has to make sure all skiers are off Mount Glory before beginning mitigation work to ensure no one is caught in the slides they produce. If skiers are out when avalanche danger is escalating and WYDOT has announced an impending closure, the technicians aren’t able to start bombing until the parking lot is empty, and those skiers could conceivably cause a slide while they are trying to clear the area.

The popularity of the pass means the danger from skier-triggered slides is ever present, and even with mitigation, natural slides will always be possible, too. Cronin and Fitzgerald, along with Teton Pass Ambassador Jay Pistono, report increased skier traffic is a trend that is unlikely to abate.