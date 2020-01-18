Kelly Walsh scores dual win over Natrona County, finishes 2nd at Border War

Senior Phoenix Buske finished the dual with a second-period pin of D’Anthony Smith in an anticipated match. Smith came in with momentum after notching multiple pins and the top-ranked 4A wrestler at 220 pounds got back on track after his lone defeat of the weekend to Douglas’ Cody Pinkerton.

Buske held a points advantage at the midway point of the first period before gaining the pin. He sprung up in celebration, flexed toward his teammates and told them it was “my house.”

Palmer’s win came in the third period with a points advantage. He had tried going for multiple pins before on Kyler Henderson, but the junior shook off the attempts. Possibly powered by his leg sleeve with a knee pad showing the album art of Taylor Swift’s ‘1989’, Henderson wrestled with more intensity as the match went on. However, he was ultimately caught on a slam and an immediate pin count.

Henderson, Smith and junior Billy Brenton were just a few of the Mustangs whose weekends ended on sour notes. Brenton enjoyed his share of action on Friday but felt slow and lackluster following his match immediately preceding the Kelly Walsh dual.

“I felt nervous in the first match,” Brenton shared. “So then I tried to relax after that and then I felt like I was taking it too easy. Then I just knew I had to wrestle hard.”