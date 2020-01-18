Kelly Walsh scores dual win over Natrona County, finishes 2nd at Border War

Gavin Mancini was confident in his conditioning and himself. He knew the last time he squared off with Natrona County’s Tate Tromble, he made a mistake. History wouldn’t repeat itself Saturday afternoon at his own gym, he thought, and he’d be ready when opportunity knocked.
The Kelly Walsh junior was once again pitted against the top-ranked 106-pound wrestler in Class 4A to start the final dual of the 2020 Trojan Border Wars. Kelly Walsh and Natrona County, finishing the two-day event with a Miller Cup preview. And it started at the lightest weight.
Tromble pinned Mancini in 49 seconds in the semifinal of the Shane Shatto Memorial Invitational last weekend. Their meeting on Saturday lasted 6 minutes longer, as both tallied six points in regulation. They stood across from each other to start overtime, grappled and Mancini found his opening.
“He tried to toss me,” Mancini explained, “and since I cut down to 106 I knew I was a lot stronger and if I just hipped into him then I could really get that takedown on him.”
That win brought a fiery Kelly Walsh home crowd to its feet. Natrona County came back to lead 12-8 through four matches before three consecutive wins from Jace Palmer, Noah Hone and Analu Benabise gave the Trojans a permanent lead. Kelly Walsh went on to win the dual 47-27.
“It boosts the confidence of the team completely and it gets us hyped up for the rest of the match when we have a bunch of tough opponents coming up,” Mancini said. “It really sets us up good.”
Senior Phoenix Buske finished the dual with a second-period pin of D’Anthony Smith in an anticipated match. Smith came in with momentum after notching multiple pins and the top-ranked 4A wrestler at 220 pounds got back on track after his lone defeat of the weekend to Douglas’ Cody Pinkerton.
Buske held a points advantage at the midway point of the first period before gaining the pin. He sprung up in celebration, flexed toward his teammates and told them it was “my house.”
Palmer’s win came in the third period with a points advantage. He had tried going for multiple pins before on Kyler Henderson, but the junior shook off the attempts. Possibly powered by his leg sleeve with a knee pad showing the album art of Taylor Swift’s ‘1989’, Henderson wrestled with more intensity as the match went on. However, he was ultimately caught on a slam and an immediate pin count.
Henderson, Smith and junior Billy Brenton were just a few of the Mustangs whose weekends ended on sour notes. Brenton enjoyed his share of action on Friday but felt slow and lackluster following his match immediately preceding the Kelly Walsh dual.
“I felt nervous in the first match,” Brenton shared. “So then I tried to relax after that and then I felt like I was taking it too easy. Then I just knew I had to wrestle hard.”
Typically a 132-pounder, Brenton wrestled up at 138 for the sake of the team and fell by an 8-2 decision to Hone. He was happy to move up in weight, even if the end of the day didn’t go his way.
Star Valley and Douglas ended their days facing off in the only other in-state dual. The Braves won the first eight matches and went on to a 60-16 victory. Both teams left some of their starters out of lineups due to injuries, illness and whatever else. Star Valley’s Jacob Guild, the No. 2 grappler at 113, and Douglas’ Dawson Stinson, No. 3 at 182 pounds, were both left out of the lineups.
“They have a lot of kids out of the lineup, so do we,” Star Valley head coach Eddie Clark said. “It’s really no indicator.”
Clark also said that, because the team’s lineup consists of so many new faces, they’ve focused on week-to-week progression instead of loftier grand goals. Douglas head coach Bob Bath has his Bearcats taking the season as training for the last two weeks in February, and the Braves can’t be any different.
Four in-state wrestlers were honored for going undefeated throughout the weekend after all the matches completed. Douglas’ Pinkerton, Star Valley’s Parker Merritt, and the Kelly Walsh duo of Lane Jackson and Benabise won all seven of their matches throughout the weekend.
Sidney (Montana) won the 2020 Trojan Border Wars with a 7-0 dual record. Kelly Walsh (5-2) came in second, Star Valley (5-2) finished third and Natrona County (4-3) placed fourth.
Follow sports reporter Brady Oltmans on Twitter @BradyOltmans