Kevin O'Hearn scores victory in contested Natrona County House race

Wyoming’s Legislature is on track to welcome a new face from Natrona County when the body convenes for a general session in January.

Kevin O’Hearn scored a win in the contentious race for House District 59 on Tuesday, securing 50% of Republican votes, with a majority of precincts reporting as of press time. Many voters had considered HD-59 a battleground district among Wyoming's Statehouse races, given its unusual split between three competitive candidates.

The district encompasses west Casper, Mills and sections of rural Natrona County. Voters in this district haven’t had the opportunity to select a new candidate in years, with former Rep. Bunky Loucks having held the seat since 2011.

The race pitted the trio of candidates with ample business experience and a self-proclaimed knack for problem-solving against one another.

That included Mills Town Planner O’Hearn, who had to fight to keep his new seat as HD-59’s brand new representative.