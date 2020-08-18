You are the owner of this article.
Kevin O'Hearn scores victory in contested Natrona County House race
top story

GOP Forum

Kevin O'Hearn gives his opening statement for the position of House District 59 representative July 15 in Casper, at a forum hosted by the Republican Party of Natrona County. O'Hearn won the House District 59 race on Tuesday.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Wyoming’s Legislature is on track to welcome a new face from Natrona County when the body convenes for a general session in January.

Kevin O’Hearn scored a win in the contentious race for House District 59 on Tuesday, securing 50% of Republican votes, with a majority of precincts reporting as of press time. Many voters had considered HD-59 a battleground district among Wyoming's Statehouse races, given its unusual split between three competitive candidates.

The district encompasses west Casper, Mills and sections of rural Natrona County. Voters in this district haven’t had the opportunity to select a new candidate in years, with former Rep. Bunky Loucks having held the seat since 2011.

The race pitted the trio of candidates with ample business experience and a self-proclaimed knack for problem-solving against one another.

That included Mills Town Planner O’Hearn, who had to fight to keep his new seat as HD-59’s brand new representative.

The Natrona County Commissioners selected O’Hearn, a former businessman, on July 28 to replace Loucks until January. Loucks resigned to focus on his business during the COVID-19 pandemic.

O’Hearn, a long-time business owner and U.S. army veteran, has lived in the district for 55 years. He ran on a campaign emphasizing his conservative approach to public service, including support for residents’ Second Amendment rights, prudent municipality improvements and legislation supporting small businesses.

Tuesday's election arrives at a time when the largely tax-adverse state faces an unprecedented budget shortfall and dimming energy industry. A preliminary report presented to Wyoming lawmakers this spring revealed the state could face a $1.5 billion revenue decline between March 2020 and June 2022 in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and collapse in oil, significantly darkening projections made back in January. 

David Carpenter, who arrived in the race with a robust background in energy and business, has said the role of state government should be limited. Free markets should largely run on their own. He has acknowledged the need to institute steep budget cuts and confront the current economic downturn.

Leah Juarez, a local businesswoman, built a campaign platform centered on conservative budgeting, no tax increases and “across the board cuts to all state-funded services” to address the state’s fiscal crisis. Many of her positions mirrored those held by O’Hearn, a fact both candidates have admitted to. Juarez has also come out against Medicaid expansion, but remains a staunch proponent of the Second Amendment.

No Democratic candidate made a run for HD-59 this year.

Incumbent Republican Sens. Jim Anderson and Charles Scott of Natrona County both held their seats against contenders in Tuesday’s election. Casper Republican Reps. Pat Sweeney, Steve Harshman and Tom Walters also scored victories to retain their positions in the Legislature.

Follow the latest on Wyoming's energy industry at @camillereports

