Keyhole investigated for algae bloom
Keyhole investigated for algae bloom

Keyhole northern pike

An angler holds a northern pike caught in Keyhole Reservoir. 

 Christine Peterson, For the Star-Tribune

GILLETTE (WNE) — The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality is investigating potentially harmful bacteria in the water at Keyhole State Park.

The bacteria in question, harmful cyanobacterial bloom, is a blue-green algae that blooms on the surface of water, usually during hot summer months and produces potentially harmful toxins into the surrounding water, according to a park press release.

An early August visitor notified parks workers that a dog had become very sick and died after visiting the park and playing in the water. The visitor said she knows of three other dogs that also were ill and went on antibiotics following visits to Keyhole, said Wyoming State Parks Deputy Director Nick Neylon.

It is unclear if the death and illnesses are directly connected to the park, but the department is doing its due diligence to learn whether bacteria is present in the water, Neylon said.

“They (Department of Environmental Quality) told us they would get somebody out there as soon as possible,” Neylon said.

Once the water is tested, the results come in fairly quickly, Neylon added.

