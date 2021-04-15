Killer of three sentenced to 45 years to life

SHERIDAN — In emotional statements given before Judge John Fenn in 4th Judicial District Court Tuesday, family members of victims killed in a triple homicide March 29, 2020, asked for a sentence “as severe and as permanent as the crime.”

Following those statements, Fenn sentenced Dana Beartusk, 55, to three consecutive sentences of 45 years to life in prison.

Beartusk had pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree murder for the killing of Seana Fisher, 54; Mochdaveyano “Blackhawk” Fisher, 25; and Angelina Beartusk, 51.

The sentencing hearing conducted Tuesday, which lasted more than five hours, included testimony from law enforcement officials and a defense witness who discussed Dana Beartusk’s likely level of intoxication at the time of the crimes.

Sheridan County Attorney Dianna Bennett presented evidence showing the premeditated nature of the crimes and played a portion of an interview law enforcement conducted with a former coworker of Beartusk’s in which the coworker recounted Beartusk telling him he fantasized about killing people.