La Barge businessman removed from Game and Fish Commission

“The reason why this is so important is … these are six-year appointments,” Eriksen-Meier said. “That’s quite a while in terms of wildlife management. Right now the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission is out of step with the Wyoming Game and Fish’s strategic plan as well as wildlife best practices in the United States.”

Gordon’s statement and the all-staff email thanked Schmid for his time on the commission. The governor called him a “passionate advocate for the outdoors and wildlife.”

Schmid at times stood up to the industry that he worked in, such as when he called for lawmakers to “back off” and not intervene in the process for designating wildlife migration corridors.

“There’s no drilling within a half-mile of the centerline of the Oregon Trail, but yet there’s oil and gas wells throughout that country,” Schmid said. “We leave the Oregon Trail alone, but we still get to the resources underneath. We can do the same with wildlife corridors.”

Schmid wrote on Facebook that he has “no regrets” and was proud of his positions, accomplishments, decisions and how he handled them.

“I was a tireless and dedicated commissioner,” Schmid said. “I believe I deserved more than an email, possibly a meeting to explain my position … But, as they say, it is what it is.”

