Lack of public process prompted Gordon's appeal of massive land acquisition near Casper, governor's office says

Gov. Mark Gordon is appealing the biggest Bureau of Land Management acquisition in Wyoming history because of how quietly it was conducted, his office said Tuesday.

“The governor is frustrated by the process, which did not involve the public or stakeholders in this decision,” said Michael Pearlman, Gordon’s communications director.

Federal officials announced on June 1 that the Conservation Fund, a national environmental group, purchased the 35,670-acre Marton Ranch from its previous owners, then transferred the land to the BLM, using $21 million from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund.

The acquisition opens and protects 8.8 miles of the North Platte River southwest of Casper, near the Alcova Reservoir, and unlocks 40,000 acres of existing state and federal lands that were previously inaccessible to recreators.

Gordon “supports public access. He supports private property owners’ rights. This is about the process the BLM used and the way it was handled,” Pearlman said.

More specifics — including how the state wants the situation resolved — have not been finalized, according to Pearlman. Gordon’s office has until July 17 to decide what relief it will ask for.

The notice of appeal, filed Friday, argues that the BLM failed to seek feedback from the state and local agencies that could be affected by the acquisition, or evaluate how it could impact taxation, grazing, mineral development or other resource use.

“This cavalier disregard for public notice and participation violates the spirit if not the letter of the law,” the notice reads.

But Jennifer Rokala, executive director of the Center for Western Priorities, a conservation group that cheered the acquisition earlier this month, denounced the appeal on Tuesday as an “egregious attack on private property rights and an insult to the people of Wyoming.”

She called for Gordon to rescind the appeal and instead embrace the expanded public access to Wyoming lands.

“Governor Gordon should be celebrating a sale that is a win for hunters, anglers, wildlife, and the Marton family,” Rokala said, “not trying to stop it.”

