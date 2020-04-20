Land managers, county officials work to manage safety on public lands

Despite showing no symptoms, the inmate ultimately tested positive.

“Our medical facilities here are not equipped for a lot of people,” Weaver said. “We’re just trying to do what we can to keep stress off of that from people that might be coming from an area that has a lot more COVID cases than we do.”

Odenbach isn’t worried about a staffing shortage yet..

Still, he would like to have more personal protective equipment available for his employees.

“We’re having trouble finding the N-95 masks,” Odenbach said. “We have some on hand. We have enough to get us by. We were hoping to get some from Homeland Security, but those stockpiles of equipment and masks, all that stuff is going somewhere else. We’re not getting it.”

In an April 3 press conference, Gordon said that orders of equipment intended for Wyoming’s medical workers had been diverted to other states.

For now, Weaver said the Forest Service is working to prepare for the upcoming season.

She is awaiting the arrival of seasonal firefighters and working to make their onboarding and training available in a virtual format. The new arrivals will have to self-quarantine for 14 days under the governor’s directive.

“It’s a slower time on the mountain. In a lot of senses, this is maybe the best time of year this could happen for us.”