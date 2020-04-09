Lander-based NOLS lays off significant number of employees due to coronavirus

“This crisis has utterly devastated our revenue streams and forced us to use our operating reserves to keep the organization afloat. These funds are not only replacing lost revenue, but also paid out instructor contracts cancelled inside 30 days, and they have been keeping in-town staff on payroll while we’ve carefully worked through plans for our future. Our operating reserves were once strong, but cannot support this outlay for any length of time,” she wrote in the email. “The bottom line is this: if we continued spending at this pace without tuition revenue, we would run out of cash in just a few months, and we would be forced to shutter completely and indefinitely.”

According to the email, 59 percent of seasonal staff worldwide and “intown” would be laid off, with 43 percent of non-seasonal employees losing their jobs. Of the non-seasonal employees keeping their jobs, 29 percent would see reduced pay or hours.

Watson said she would voluntarily take a 50 percent pay cut, and other leaders would take a 20 percent cut.

The cuts are in addition to the more than 500 faculty members worldwide who had already lost income due to their courses being cancelled, Watson said in her email.

A NOLS spokesperson did not immediately respond to messages seeking additional comment regarding the email.