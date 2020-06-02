Lander cancels Fourth of July celebrations because of coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The city of Lander has canceled a number of its Fourth of July events this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lander Pioneer Days Pageant of the Old West 4th of July Parade and Rodeo will not be held next month, and the Challenge for Charities Half Marathon and Senior Center Pancake Breakfast have also been canceled.

"These incredibly difficult decisions were not made lightly," a letter from the city reads, signed by the Lander Pioneer Days Parade Committee, the Lander Old Timer's Rodeo Association, the Lander Senior Center, the Lander Rotary Club and the Holy Rosary Catholic Church Youth Group.

Some festivities will go on during the holiday weekend. Flying Phoenix Fireworks and the Lander Rural Fire Department will host a fireworks display the night of July 4, and the Lander Rotary Club will sell buffalo burgers and brats to be eaten at backyard barbecues, rather than holding its traditional Fourth of July Buffalo BBQ.

Fremont County, where Lander is located, has had the most confirmed coronavirus cases of any Wyoming county — 252 as of Tuesday. Gatherings of up to 250 people are now allowed outdoors, according to Wyoming Department of Health regulations, as of this month.

"The health and safety of all our Fremont County residents and guests is of the utmost importance," the groups said in the statement.