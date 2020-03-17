You are the owner of this article.
Lander Game and Fish office closes after workers show signs of COVID-19
breaking top story

From the Our coronavirus coverage is free to read. Find it all here. series
Virus Outbreak

A nurse holds a test tube for testing people for COVID-19 at a drive through station set up in the parking lot of the Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Michigan. 

 Paul Sancya, AP

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department's regional office in Lander is temporarily closing after workers there exhibited signs consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Employees at the Lander officer are self-quarantining based on medical advice, according to an announcement from the agency. Game and Fish asked to close the office "out of an abundance of caution to limit potential exposure to the public."

The announcement comes less than 24 hours after the Wyoming Health Department said there were seven new cases of coronavirus in Fremont County, all tied to a patient who lived at a Lander assisted-living center. That patient was being treated at a hospital in Lander.

As of Monday, health officials did not know how the Fremont County man contracted the virus and said there's no explanation beyond community spread. That means, in theory, he was infected by someone in Lander who officials previously didn't know had the disease.

Health officials say 10 Wyoming residents have so far tested positive for coronavirus. The first, a Sheridan County woman who is now recovering at home, was identified on Wednesday.

COVID-19 causes respiratory issues. It’s characterized by fever, cough and shortness of breath. 

Anyone who is concerned they may have COVID-19 is asked not to immediately head to the emergency room unless they’re having significant breathing problems. Instead, they’re asked to call their health care provider and get guidance on how to move forward.

