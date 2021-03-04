 Skip to main content
Lander's Jaren Calkins, Kelly Walsh's Reno Watson sign letters of intent
PREP SPORTS

Lander's Jaren Calkins, Kelly Walsh's Reno Watson sign letters of intent

WyoVarsity logo

Jaren Calkins from Lander and Kelly Walsh's Reno Watson both signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday at their respective schools.

Calkins, a two-time Class 3A state champion, will play golf at the University of Wyoming. He led the Tigers to three consecutive Class 3A state titles (2017-19) and was named the 2020 Wyoming State Golf Association Boys Player of the Year. The four-time all-state golfer also won the 2020 Wyoming State Golf Association Men’s Amateur Championship.

Calkins will join a Cowboys team that features three other in-state players in Kirby Coe-Kirkham from Sheridan and Jared Edeen and Ethan Cates from Cheyenne Central.

Watson, an all-conference lineman for the Trojans this past season, will continue his football career at Chadron State College. Watson was one of three Kelly Walsh seniors to sign with the Eagles on Wednesday, joining defensive back/return specialist Esaias Spillane and defensive lineman Dom Gray.

Tags

