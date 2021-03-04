Lander's Jaren Calkins signs to play golf at Wyoming

Jaren Calkins from Lander signed Wednesday to play golf at the University of Wyoming. Calkins was a two-time state champion for the Tigers and led Lander to three Class 3A state titles.
Calkins was named the 2020 Wyoming State Golf Association Boys Player of the Year in addition to winning the 2020 Wyoming State Golf Association Men’s Amateur Championship.
Calkins will join a Cowboys team that features three other in-state players in Kirby Coe-Kirkham from Sheridan and Jared Edeen and Ethan Cates from Cheyenne Central.
