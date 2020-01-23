Laramie begins effort to reduce or ban plastic bag use

Reese said Tuesday he hoped Laramie wouldn’t be too late to join in the movement.

“If this is going to take 18 months or two years, I urge you guys to fast track that because two years might be too late,” Reese urged the council. “I know the Legislation process is lengthy, it takes time, but speed it up.”

Other members of the public agreed the city was not implementing a potential fee or even an outright ban soon enough.

Laramie resident Emily Stanton said she has seen enough plastic waste in Spring Creek during each spring’s Community Clean-Up Day to know it’s an issue that needs to be addressed sooner rather than later.

“When I heard that the thought is two years of an education plan and then two years of working with a fee before we move to a bag ban, my heart broke a little bit,” she said. “I would say don’t underestimate the Laramie public on this.”

She added implementing a ban or fee sooner could attract new residents and businesses to Laramie who are appreciative of the city’s efforts to become more environmentally friendly.