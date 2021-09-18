Laramie businessman sees new potential in antiques

LARAMIE — It’s the larger-than-life wide eyes and goofy grin that first get your attention.

But it’s the mischievous curl to Gary McKim’s smile and slightly off-kilter twinkle in his eye that keep you asking about the collection and creations in and around McKim’s Upholstery and Auto Sales just off Snowy Range Road in West Laramie.

Immediately recognizable, those wide eyes are pinned up inside the windshield of Stanley, a 1924 Graham-Paige truck. The vintage machine has been turned into the character of the same name from the 2006 Pixar animated film “Cars.”

“Oh, he’s been out there for a couple weeks or so,” McKim said.

Over the past 22 years, the spot in front of McKim’s small shop has featured many of his ideas and creations. Most are like Stanley, something just for fun that doesn’t tinker with what’s underneath. And for the most part, they all have something in common.

“They’re all for sale,” he said.

But Stanley is just hook that most of the time is worth a head turn as people drive by. The lucky few who stop, however, can get a short tour of McKim’s eclectic collection of antiques.