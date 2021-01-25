Laramie church rings bells for 400 seconds to remember 400,000 who have died of COVID-19

Punch Williamson checked his watch. It was 3:33 p.m. on Jan. 19, and the bells in the highest-elevation cathedral in the contiguous United States were running late.

The bells should have rung to mark the half hour. “I think the old guy is just running slow,” Williamson said.

He would know. The British expat, who was born in Chile, has been maintaining and ringing the bells of St. Matthew Episcopalian Cathedral in Laramie since 1995. Now 80, his age does not keep him from scaling narrow metal ladders inside the 118-foot-tall clock tower.

On Tuesday, Williamson made the climb for a particular reason. The Episcopal Diocese in Wyoming had invited each of its churches to heed a national call from President Joe Biden. The new president asked churches to ring their bells, Americans to put candles in their windows and cities to light their buildings in a moment of remembrance for the nation’s COVID-19 fatalities.

Shortly after 3:34, Williamson pulled a chain to ring one of the church’s deeper timbred bells. He continued to pull the chain, and the bells tolled over Laramie for the next 400 seconds — a little over six minutes.