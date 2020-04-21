Laramie community activist announces bid for Pelkey's seat

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Anyone who has picked up a newspaper in Laramie anytime over the past two years probably knows the name Karlee Provenza.

In the wake of a 2018 police-involved shooting of an unarmed man in Laramie, the University of Wyoming PhD candidate worked to form the activist group Albany County for Proper Policing, or ACOPP, in a search for answers, accountability and reform.

In the time since, Provenza, 30, has nearly finished her doctoral degree (studying the psychology of the American legal system), and has continued her advocacy work through protests, letter writing campaigns, and simply showing up when it counts, either as advocate or activist.

Deciding to run for the Laramie seat held for years by Democratic Rep. Charles Pelkey, however, was never in the cards. But thinking back on her own personal experience – growing up impoverished in Southern Colorado, assisting two disabled parents – Provenza was growing tired of asking for help. Her mother, who was slowly losing her ability to walk, was still working full time and unable to qualify for social security or disability pay, she said in an interview last week, and nobody in the Legislature seemed interested in doing anything about it.