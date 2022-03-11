Laramie community rallies in support of Ukraine

LARAMIE — Although the war in Ukraine may seem a million miles away, members of the Laramie community gathered Wednesday afternoon to demonstrate just how close to home it really is.

University of Wyoming students and faculty, as well as local residents, met in the Agricultural and Natural Resources Building to share stories and information in a rally of support for the Ukrainian military and citizens.

The rally was organized by Ukrainian exchange student Anastastiia Pereverten and former Ukraine Peace Corps volunteer Katherine Fitch.

The pair led the group in speaking out and telling stories that demonstrate the humanitarian crisis brought on by the ongoing Russian invasion.

“What they’ve decided to do is genocide,” Pereverten said.

She explained that Russian forces have not just been targeting the military but also are bombing neighborhoods, schools and hospitals.

Fitch shared stories she’d heard from friends who are in the country. One was about spending the day making Molotov cocktails. Another was how someone planned to flee to Germany and had no idea when she’d see her husband again.

Many commented on the resilience displayed by Pereverten and other Ukrainians.

“Being Ukrainian is now a superpower for all of us because we are so undefeatable,” Pereverten said.

She commented on the surprising aspects of living through war, such as the fact that her family in Ukraine was still able to find balloons and candles to celebrate her brother’s 13th birthday.

The pair handed out banners with the Ukrainian flag and hand made signs with political messages. One read “NATO, protect skies over Ukraine”; another, “Russian war ship, go (f---) yourself!”

Fitch said that because Americans tend to be isolated from global politics, they should put effort toward learning more about Ukraine.

“Ukraine should be a wake-up call for all the political violence going on in the world,” International Studies Professor Stephanie Anderson said to the crowd.

She explained that while having a healthy, democratic society has been shown to be one of the best ways to prevent war, democracy is on the decline.

While the impacts of war can autocratic be devastating — and last for centuries — Anderson said many rulers turn to this option when they lack public support to reach their goals through diplomatic means.

“Bullets are very cheap,” Anderson said. “Lawyers are very expensive.”

In addition to increasing awareness, the advocates handed out flyers explaining ways people can donate to the Ukrainian military and contact their representatives to encourage the United States government to aid Ukraine.

“Addressing local representatives can cause substantive differences,” Pereverten said.

At the conclusion of the speeches, many attendees lingered to discuss the war, their personal connections to Ukraine and future advocacy work.

In addition to offering words of support to Pereverten, some even gave her money to help her home country.

“Do not underestimate the power of solidarity and vocal support,” UW student Rhiannon McLean said.

