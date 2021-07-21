Laramie County COVID hospitalizations reach 'concerning' level before CFD

The majority of severe cases are being seen in unvaccinated residents, and the death rate for those with no protection is even higher.

In the U.S., 99.5% of COVID-19-related deaths from January through May occurred in residents who were not vaccinated, Emmons said. A significant contributor to those stats is the variants.

“The CDC released today that 83% of the cases in the country are from variants, and that is certainly what we’re seeing in Laramie County,” Emmons said.

Unfortunately, other areas of the state are beginning to see the presence of the delta variant, too. At one point, Emmons said Laramie County had all but four of the state’s delta cases.

But here in Cheyenne, it will be a matter of wait-and-see for what’s to come after CFD, as the beginning of the school year gets closer and closer.

Unlike last year, LCSD1 does not currently have plans to institute a mask mandate for the 2021-22 school year.

With kids 12 and older currently eligible for the vaccine, the health department plans to offer an optional COVID-19 vaccine, along with all the necessary vaccinations for elementary school students, during registration.