Laramie County health officials hope to enact mask mandate for residents

October also marked the first time the state’s 10-day average of new confirmed cases exceeded 100 cases a day. In the first week of the month, the state was averaging about 105 cases. That average is now above 162 new cases daily.

In early September, cases began surging at a rate that dwarfed the previous spikes of late July and late August. While those two spikes never resulted in an average of even 50 confirmed cases per day, several days in late September saw more than 100 new confirmed cases added.

September also proved the most fatal month for COVID-19 infections in the state, with 13 patients dying from the virus during the month.

State health officials had hoped to eliminate almost all coronavirus restrictions during the summer, but case increases prevented them from following through on that plan, Gordon said. While less restrictive than the initial health orders put in place in March, most of the amended health orders have been continually renewed, with a few exceptions.

