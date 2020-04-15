Laramie County man dies of coronavirus, Wyoming's second death from the disease

Deti said the man's death was "confirmed through communication with hospital and coroner."

"Unfortunately, we have seen this disease touch another Wyoming family in the worst way,” Dr. Alexia Harrist, the state's health officer, said in a statement.

“While anyone can get sick and has a chance of a serious illness with COVID-19, we do know those who are aged 65 and older and people who have certain medical conditions are more likely to experience complications and become severely ill,” Harrist added.

Both of Wyoming's coronavirus fatalities have been described as older. While the disease has proved to be deadly to young and old alike, the elderly are more susceptible to infectious and serious disease. That risk is compounded if patients have preexisting health conditions that have weakened their pulmonary or immune systems.

According to Health Department data, roughly half of the state's known coronavirus patients are 50 or older. Roughly 40 percent of those confirmed patients also reported having previous health problems.