Laramie County mask mandate will apply in Capitol, other state buildings

CHEYENNE – The mask mandate approved last week for Laramie County will also apply to visitors to buildings such as the Wyoming State Capitol, following a meeting of the five statewide elected leaders Monday afternoon.

The county-level mask mandate, which went into effect Monday, requires masks be worn when inside a retail or commercial business, when obtaining health care services and when using public transit. Employees at those places would also be required to wear face coverings when interacting with the public.

Though only county and municipal buildings were included in the original order, Gov. Mark Gordon and the other members of the State Building Commission adopted a policy to make the requirement also apply in state buildings.

“Part of our intent here was to try to respect local control as much as we could,” Gordon said.

While masks will now be required of members of the public, the governor also signed an emergency policy last week requiring state employees in Laramie and Teton counties to adhere to mask requirements in their buildings. In a letter sent to those workers, Gordon said some state employees have already been hospitalized, noting active cases in Wyoming have reached all-time highs over the past week.