Laramie County school board member: ‘I think they’re prepared to have sick kids’

He said these restrictions were legal in the interest of the health of the entire community, which take precedence over individual rights.

Other examples of restrictions for public health that Hartman mentioned were speed limits and the fact that you can no longer smoke openly in restaurants. Unlike those restrictions, he said these were going to only be temporary and not a permanent change to the law.

“This will go away as soon as we no longer have the current state of emergency,” he said.

More questions like this were answered, even with pushback from Board of Trustees members. And other questions, like when this will end, could not be.

Once Pierantoni, Emmons and Hartman were finished making their case for stricter health protocols in LCSD2, parents, students and teachers had a time to respond. It was a response similar to that of the school board meeting two weeks ago in Cheyenne.

Twenty-three community members stepped forward to address the board. Four asked for a mask mandate to be put in place. Those who rejected the strategic masking plan had more than just words to say – some had presentations.

One mother wore a shirt that said, “Home is where the herd is.”