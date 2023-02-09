CHEYENNE — Several members of the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees have asked that the superintendent come up with a definition of “sexually explicit,” as well as a list of books that fit that category.

The discussion began when trustees heard a report from Joe Evans, LCSD1 English language arts secondary curriculum coordinator, regarding library usage, staffing and transparency efforts within the district at a work session Monday evening.

LCSD1 has been working on its library media website, Evans said.

This year, it includes an electronic “opt-out” option that parents can choose regarding their child’s access to library content. By clicking a button in the online portal, parents can choose to opt out of certain content — although the content areas and library materials are not currently listed or categorized. Librarians then work with individual families who choose to opt out of content they feel is inappropriate, according to LCSD1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo.

“We added to our online registration this year the acknowledgement that we want to partner with parents, and that there are texts that have mature content in our secondary libraries,” Crespo said. “We gave parents the option (online) that if there were texts or authors or titles they weren’t comfortable with, to opt out.”

School staff reach out to every parent who chooses to opt out to work on curating “books for the parents, the student, the family, based on an interest category,” Crespo said.

“Those parents that click that button, ‘I don’t want my child to read whatever,’ the schools automatically are reaching out to them. We want to walk next to the parents, so the school is calling, saying, ‘We noticed you chose this, let’s walk through this,’” Crespo said.

As of Monday’s meeting, 5,958 LCSD1 parents had registered online, and the district had received just 18 opt-out forms, according to Evans.

“That has given us the opportunity to work with those families, and ... make sure we can follow through with what they want for their children at school,” Evans said.

Trustee Christy Klaassen said that while the system is a start, the district needs to do more. She first requested something when she realized “we had the level of sexually explicit content in our books that I have since realized.”

She said she tried to use the opt-out option to solve the issue.

“But the problem that I’ve discovered in this process is that we currently don’t identify the material that has sexually explicit content,” Klaassen said. So, while she appreciated the opportunity to opt out, generally speaking, when registering her own kids, the only material she might pick was sexually explicit content.

“I knew that there was no way for me to fill out that form and be able to identify all the books,” she said.

She continued that the district does not have its own definition of what constitutes sexually explicit material. Klaassen suggested that the district first define what “crosses over the line into really graphic, sexually explicit content,” and provide parents with a list of books to opt out of — or, she said, make those books “opt in” for parents who want their children to have access to all library materials.

When running for re-election to the board, she said parents routinely asked for content to be removed from LCSD1 libraries. Instead, Klaassen said creating a list of books and requiring parents to opt in would be a “compromise.”

“I proposed a hybrid where we have the opt out in place, where if you have the title or the author (you can opt out), but then we also do the work, the heavy lifting, of identifying a definition for sexually explicit books. We then identify the books that would fall within that definition, and we provide an opt-in policy for those books,” Klaassen said.

She also suggested that the board, in the process, review the district’s acquisition process for library materials.

New trustee Rene Hinkle said that there are ways to make the current process better, but that she is “ absolutely against changing to an opt-in” platform.

“The librarians are more than happy to go through, and they can find you a list of sexually explicit books,” Hinkle said, adding that making the system opt-in puts the burden on “every other parent to go through hoops so their kid can read them.”

She said that she’s heard from constituents that the opt-out policy is enough, and added that the numbers show the same thing.

“The librarians are saying that they don’t have parents asking to opt out,” Hinkle said. “And if you look, greater than 5,000 registrants and we have 18 people who want to opt out of something — I think the impetus to change policy would not be there.”

By the end of the work session, the school board asked that LCSD1 staff do three things. The first was to come up with a definition of “sexually explicit” materials. The second was to propose an opt-in system by which parents could choose to allow their children access to said materials. The third was to make the current opt-out system more user-friendly, according to LCSD1 Board Chairman Tim Bolin, meaning it would include lists of books that parents could choose to opt out of, ranging in topic from violent to sexual content, during the registration process. New trustee Susan Edgerton said that she had helped two parents fill out and turn in forms at the beginning of the year to opt out of certain content, but she faced issues similar to what Klaassen described.

“We didn’t know how to fill it out; did we just fill out ‘sexually explicit’? We did the best that we could,” she said.

She cited a list of things “you can’t do until you’re 18,” adding that the district should put language into policy “what we deem as sexually explicit materials” so they can be left to the parents’ choice. No matter what type of system the district settles on, Edgerton said she favors writing it into policy.

“That is our job, as board members, to create policy,” Edgerton said.

Crespo said that she and LCSD1’s attorney “will start the initial process using existing language” to define what is “sexually explicit,” and will bring that language back to the board.

“We want to be comprehensive and collaborative, and part of our policy is to do that. So the initial task (of finding that definition was) directed by the board to the superintendent and general counsel,” Crespo said in an interview with the WTE on Tuesday.

Another new trustee, Brooke Humphrey, said Monday that the topic is perhaps her “least favorite.”

“Aren’t there a million other things to talk about?” she asked.

She continued that the district does need to have standards that are clear and consistent, but that interpretations of what constitutes “sexually explicit” material could vary. She continued that the district “needs to do the work” to show which books are sexually explicit so parents can choose to opt out, or opt in, to that specific genre.

“I’m not suggesting we get rid of any books. I don’t want to ban or censor, but I want to put our kids’ education first and foremost, and also our parents,” Humphrey said. “As a district, we have standards. I want to make sure we don’t have double-standards.”

Hinkle said during the meeting Monday night that she had previously asked other board members if they had read some of the books in question, specifically “Monday’s Not Coming,” by Black author Tiffany D. Jackson.

“The answer was no,” she said. “I think if you read a book in its entirety … there are maybe two pages that are sexually explicit. But if you look at the book as a whole, it has value. It has merit. It teaches lessons.”

The district’s librarians are trained to find books that are age-appropriate, she continued, and often those books teach a lesson in a way that other exposure does not.

“Our kids are thinking about sex. They are having sex. They are reading about sex. They are looking at sex online, they are seeing it on their phone. It’s not like these kids have not been exposed to this at some point. They almost all have,” Hinkle said. “And if you don’t want your child doing that in a book, great. You can choose to do that. But to say these are not appropriate for these kids, I don’t think is right.”

Bolin said Monday that he did not see much difference between an opt-out or opt-in system, and would like to discuss both. In an interview Wednesday afternoon with the WTE, he said his preference would be to have “some way” for parents to ensure the selection of books they wanted for their kids would be what they got.

If the board is looking at changing policy, Crespo said there is protocol in place that would be separate from coming up with a definition of “sexually explicit.”

“We hear what your action steps are. We’ll do that,” Crespo said Monday. “You certainly don’t want to circumvent the policy advisory process by dictating what your expectations are in policy.

“You are getting very detailed, and I would tell you that that is then against your policy,” she said Monday. “You have to go through experts, you have to ask those that are impacted by the policy, you have to go through policy advisory, you have to bring it back to the board, you have to do a 45-day review if there are substantive changes.”

Bolin said Wednesday that the board will not circumvent any of its procedures for changing or making policy.

“This is just starting the process,” he said. “It will go through the full review.”

Crespo said Tuesday that she is starting the policy review process, as “the ask was inclusive of a definition of ‘sexually explicit’ and starting the process of reviewing the policy.”

“We are starting that conversation, and it takes a while, because our policy process is robust,” Crespo said. “We are developing a timeline now, so that we are inclusive of all of the people required in a policy advisory discussion. I would anticipate that we will be updating the board on a regular basis.”