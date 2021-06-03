Laramie County School District sued over public meetings access

Rep. Styvar said he was also denied access to the April 19 meeting when he attempted to attend in person. In the lawsuit, he claims to have been threatened with a trespassing citation by an off-duty Cheyenne police officer, who was working as a contracted security guard for the district, when Styvar asked about the legality of being denied entry to the meeting.

According to a witness, the off-duty officer said his job was to prevent “disturbances or trespassing issues,” and advised citizens to deal with the issue “through civil litigation.”

Kathleen Bain said she requested and was denied access to the May 17 meeting “despite calling ahead of time to request reasonable accommodations because she is both blind and hearing impaired.”

The morning of the meeting, Bain contacted the superintendent’s office to ask how she could ask questions during the meeting. She was told “There isn’t enough room,” and the superintendent’s office employee explained that the public could attend the meeting via Zoom, according to court documents.