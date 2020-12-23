 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Laramie County sheriff's deputies revive man with CPR
View Comments

Laramie County sheriff's deputies revive man with CPR

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights

Two Laramie County sheriff's deputies are being credited with saving a man's life last week after his heart stopped beating.

The deputies responded on Dec. 16 to Montalto Drive in Cheyenne after receiving a report of a man yelling for help and rolling around in the snow behind an apartment complex, according to a Facebook post from the Laramie County Sheriff's Office

When the deputies arrived, the man, 39, had a weak pulse and was barely breathing. Within minutes, he had stopped breathing and no longer had a pulse, the post states.

The deputies performed CPR on the man until medics arrived on scene. The man's pulse returned, and he was transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center where he was taken to the intensive care unit. 

By the next day, the man was in stable condition. 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WHO: Promise of COVID vaccines 'phenomenal'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News