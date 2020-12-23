Laramie County sheriff's deputies revive man with CPR

Two Laramie County sheriff's deputies are being credited with saving a man's life last week after his heart stopped beating.

The deputies responded on Dec. 16 to Montalto Drive in Cheyenne after receiving a report of a man yelling for help and rolling around in the snow behind an apartment complex, according to a Facebook post from the Laramie County Sheriff's Office.

When the deputies arrived, the man, 39, had a weak pulse and was barely breathing. Within minutes, he had stopped breathing and no longer had a pulse, the post states.

The deputies performed CPR on the man until medics arrived on scene. The man's pulse returned, and he was transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center where he was taken to the intensive care unit.

By the next day, the man was in stable condition.

