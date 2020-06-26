Laramie County will begin coronavirus compliance checks at bars and restaurants

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Laramie County will begin compliance checks of local bars and restaurants that could result in citations, officials there announced Friday.

The Cheyenne Laramie County Health Department will work with Cheyenne police and the local sheriff’s office on checking whether businesses are complying with state health orders enacted to limit the spread of COVID-19, health and government officials said in a statement. The checks went into effect immediately.

“It’s unfortunate that we have establishments that are blatantly disregarding the orders which mandate the wearing of face coverings and gloves as well as social distancing in restaurants and bars in Cheyenne,” Dr. Stan Hartman, the Laramie County health officer, said in a statement. “The result is that even though some are doing a great job, others are potentially contributing to the spread of the virus.”

State law allows authorities to issue citations to businesses that are “willfully violating, disobeying or disregarding public health laws of Wyoming or orders,” the announcement states. Penalties range from $100 to $1,000.

The announcement comes amid a surge in cases, both in Wyoming and in many states in the U.S. On Friday, Florida and Texas closed bars again as cases spiked in those states.