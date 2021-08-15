Laramie crossword builder’s work appears across country

LARAMIE — The New York Times’ crossword puzzle is a cultural fixture and a daily habit for millions of Americans, with completion of the week’s hardest edition, published on Saturdays, a sign of crossword puzzle mastery.

But one Laramie local, having devoted himself to the craft of the crossword, has made the jump from master solver to budding builder, and now he’s seeing his own puzzles in publications across the country.

Adrian Johnson, who graduated from Laramie High School in 2017, decided a couple years ago that he wanted to become proficient at solving the New York Times puzzles, particularly the Saturday edition. But solving came easily, so he decided he needed another challenge.

“I got it in a month-and-a-half, and then I thought, how do I make these?” he said.

His most recent puzzle was published by Universal — and printed in the Laramie Boomerang — on July 21. Johnson’s puzzles have also appeared during the last few months in the Wall Street Journal, Los Angeles Times and, yes, the New York Times.

“The Times has the most prestige, but it’s almost just as satisfying to get fun ones in the local paper,” he said.