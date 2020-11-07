Laramie girls win fourth consecutive Class 4A state swimming championship

Laramie won four individual titles and two relays to capture its fourth consecutive Wyoming State High School Class 4A Girls Swimming and Diving Championship on Friday in their home pool.

The Plainsmen finished with 370.5 points to easily outdistance runner-up Cheyenne Central (251 points) and Gillette (228). Kelly Walsh was fourth with 124.5 points.

Senior Katie McPherson defended her title in the 100-yard freestyle and added gold in the 50 free to lead the way for Laramie. Junior Anna Roesler won the 100 butterfly and sophomore Ashlyn Mathes captured first in the 500 free. Those three also swam on the Plainsmen’s winning 200- and 400-yard freestyle relay teams. Sophomore Therese Richardson also swam on the 200 free team while senior Kenadi Olaveson was on the 400 free team.

Natrona County senior Gabi Haigler claimed her third consecutive state diving championship with a total of 445.40 points. Laramie junior Natalie Six was second with 422.45.

Gillette junior Berkeley Christensen also finished atop the podium for the third consecutive year as she won the 200 free. However, her attempt to win the 100 fly for the third year in a row was thwarted by Roesler.