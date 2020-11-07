Laramie girls win fourth consecutive Class 4A state swimming championship

Laramie won four individual titles and two relays to capture its fourth consecutive Wyoming State High School Class 4A Girls Swimming and Diving Championship on Friday in their home pool.
The Plainsmen finished with 370.5 points to easily outdistance runner-up Cheyenne Central (251 points) and Gillette (228). Kelly Walsh was fourth with 124.5 points.
Senior Katie McPherson defended her title in the 100-yard freestyle and added gold in the 50 free to lead the way for Laramie. Junior Anna Roesler won the 100 butterfly and sophomore Ashlyn Mathes captured first in the 500 free. Those three also swam on the Plainsmen’s winning 200- and 400-yard freestyle relay teams. Sophomore Therese Richardson also swam on the 200 free team while senior Kenadi Olaveson was on the 400 free team.
Natrona County senior Gabi Haigler claimed her third consecutive state diving championship with a total of 445.40 points. Laramie junior Natalie Six was second with 422.45.
Gillette junior Berkeley Christensen also finished atop the podium for the third consecutive year as she won the 200 free. However, her attempt to win the 100 fly for the third year in a row was thwarted by Roesler.
The Camels also got gold-medal performances from junior Allison Granat in the 100 back and sophomore Skye Rehard in the 100 breast.
Christensen, Rehard, Granat and sophomore Ryann Drube combined to take first in the 200 medley relay.
Rock Springs junior Abi Robinson-Kim was the 200 IM for the second year in a row.
In Class 3A, senior Lauren Jensen won individual gold in the 50 free and 100 back, and added another as part of Green River’s 200 medley relay team to help lift the Wolves to the team title. Green River finished with 282 points to hold off Cody (193), Powell (188) and Buffalo (183). Four-time defending state champ Lander was fifth with 153.
Green River junior Hailey Uhrig won the 100 breast to end Lyman’s Brynlee Busskohl’s two-year reign in the event. Busskohl did win the 100 fly.
Cody sophomore Tara Joyce won both the 200 free and the 500 free and swam the final leg on the Fillies’ title-winning 400 free relay team.
Buffalo junior Makenna Lambert repeated as the 200 IM champion and also won the 100 free and swam on the Bison’s 200 free relay championship team.
Sublette County senior Bella Romasko won the diving.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!