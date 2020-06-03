Laramie keeps the peace as protests of racial injustice, police brutality continue

"Everybody, and the younger generation, hopefully will make a change. We tell them they're our future. Let's prove that to them by giving them the world they deserve."

Other signs hit even closer to home. At least one read, "Fire Colling," a reference to Derek Colling, an Albany County Sheriff's Department officer who in 2018 shot and killed Robbie Ramirez, who suffered from mental illness and was unarmed at the time.

"I've experienced (police brutality) too," Adrian said. "That's my main reason for being out here. Whether it's black or white, it's happening. And we've got to take that away somehow. The policing within, that's got to stop. Something else has got to happen."

Added Amanda, "(Our signs) are our messages. I know that it can be confusing and it can get convoluted by black versus white. That's not what we are about. I know the people that are out there protesting for the right things, and we're here to make sure that message is sent loud and clear. That it's not about black and white."