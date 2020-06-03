Laramie keeps the peace as protests of racial injustice, police brutality continue

LARAMIE — A large crowd walked the streets of Laramie on Wednesday to bring awareness to racial injustice and police brutality as protests of George Floyd's killing continued to sweep the nation.
Protests began in the Gem City earlier in the week, but while an official head count isn't known, Wednesday's may have been the biggest one yet. Protests are expected to be held late each afternoon for the rest of the week.
"This showing is crazy," one protester said while addressing the others with a megaphone. "I cannot imagine a better turnout."
While some protests around the country have turned violent in reaction to the death of Floyd, who died on Memorial Day after a white Minneapolis police officer held his knee to Floyd's neck for more than 8 minutes during an arrest attempt, what transpired for an hour in Laramie on Wednesday was anything but, which didn't surprise some of its residents.
"I look around, and I recognize multiple people that I know from a community," said protester Katherine Jablin, a student at the University of Wyoming who's lived in Laramie her entire life. "This is our hometown. We live here. We love this community. We love the people here."
Equipped with signs and water bottles, protesters walked 14 blocks along both sides of Grand Avenue away from downtown. Protesters rarely left the sidewalks for the streets, and the presence of police was minimal.
Instead, people driving by had plenty of room to maneuver. Many of them honked their horns and lifted a closed fist out of their windows in solidarity as the protesters broke out in chants.
"Say his name, George Floyd."
"Say her name, Breonna Taylor."
"No justice, no peace. No racist police."
"The people united will never be divided."
"Show me what democracy looks like. This is what democracy looks like."
"Hands up. Don't shoot."
Among the other protesters were Amanda Hargrow and her husband, Adrian, who is black. The couple, which has three children, is originally from Houston, Floyd's hometown, but now lives in Rock River — a 40-minute drive from Laramie.
Hargrow said her and her husband made the short trip to protest police brutality more than anything else. Amanda held up a sign that read, "A badge is not a license to kill people, end systemic racism," as she walked. Adrian's sign had another message: "I AM NOT A THREAT! Stop police violence, don't shoot."
"We definitely want to continue to support and have our voices heard that changes need to be made in the policing system in general," Amanda said. "We know that is not just voting. That's making changes and yelling and screaming as loud as we have to do until those changes are done.
"Everybody, and the younger generation, hopefully will make a change. We tell them they're our future. Let's prove that to them by giving them the world they deserve."
Other signs hit even closer to home. At least one read, "Fire Colling," a reference to Derek Colling, an Albany County Sheriff's Department officer who in 2018 shot and killed Robbie Ramirez, who suffered from mental illness and was unarmed at the time.
"I've experienced (police brutality) too," Adrian said. "That's my main reason for being out here. Whether it's black or white, it's happening. And we've got to take that away somehow. The policing within, that's got to stop. Something else has got to happen."
Added Amanda, "(Our signs) are our messages. I know that it can be confusing and it can get convoluted by black versus white. That's not what we are about. I know the people that are out there protesting for the right things, and we're here to make sure that message is sent loud and clear. That it's not about black and white."
Hundreds of protesters out here. All, for now, are staying on the sidewalks. Cars honking in support as they drive by.— Davis Potter (@DavisEPotter) June 4, 2020
Chants include “no justice, no peace. No racist police.”
“This is what democracy looks like.”
“Say his name, George Floyd.”
“Say her name, Breonna Taylor.” pic.twitter.com/voEVbiDHvP
Once the demonstrators reached 14th Street, they stopped and faced each other from across the street, joining in a chant of "I can't breathe," a reference to the phrase that video captured by witnesses showed Floyd uttering multiple times to former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was fired after the incident and charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
On Wednesday, three other former police officers who were also on the scene were charged with aiding and abetting murder.
"I feel like there has been a lot of injustice regarding the killing of black people by the police that has gone unnoticed for too long in this country," Jablin said.
Once all the protesters returned to where they started their march at the intersection of First Street and Grand, many of them held their hands in the air and again chanted, "Hands up. Don't shoot."
A few minutes later, the crowd quietly dispersed for the night. Until their voices are heard again 24 hours later.
"A lot of times, it's hard to participate in these kind of movements because Laramie is a pretty small town and you don't see a lot of social justice issues getting here," Jablin said. "It's a deep red state, so I'm showing up here and now because I can show up here and now."
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.
