Laramie lawmaker introduces bill to protect journalist privilege

“I wrote a really long letter accompanying the bill when I asked for co-sponsors,” Pelkey said in an interview at the Capitol on Monday morning. “And I’m going to try and get more.”

Wyoming is the only state in the country that does not have a shield law, and while Pelkey acknowledged cases have been rare in Wyoming where a law could have made a difference, Pelkey said it’s better to be safe than sorry.

“This is one of the best ways to ensure transparency in government,” he said. “Someone who’s afraid of retaliation but may have information that could be of use to the public may not talk on the record, but if they speak off the record and confirm that information, then darn it, get it out there.”

While the bill faces an uphill battle in a budget session, Pelkey — a former journalist for the Star-Tribune — hinted that the introduction of shield law legislation could be the start of a larger conversation about the need for additional press protections and, if unsuccessful this year, it could potentially pass further down the road.