Laramie man leaves house, everything in it to local hospice

A retired registered nurse, Sue Vitullo was at the house bright and early Friday. She was on a mission to find something specific.

“I’m looking for a rug,” she said. “Because winter’s coming and rugs keep your home warmer.”

Vitullo found just what she was looking for in Bucher’s house, a large, heavy area rug she paid $20 for.

“It’s the perfect size and it’s nice and warm,” she said, adding it will likely find a home in her master bedroom. “If you have a rug on your wood floor, you’re halfway there.”

That the sale was a benefit for Hospice of Laramie also hit close to Vitullo’s heart.

“I think it’s a great idea,” she said about the donation. “Hospice is so important. My husband died of lung cancer in Montana and those last days are really rough. You need help. You need people around to help you.”

Although her husband didn’t have hospice care, Vitullo said that when she worked as a nurse, she saw the impact hospice services can have on the quality of life for patients and families in the patients’ last days.