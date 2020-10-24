Laramie Middle School’s cycling program expanding

“We’ve taken a couple kids back there that just want to ride,” she said.

Simmons said some students have learned to ride a bike for the first time during the program, and some don’t have bikes at home. Those with more experience have the opportunity to take on a mentorship role.

“I think it’s something special to our school that we have them,” she said.

The bikes are getting heavy use this fall between daily PE classes and during a new after school bike club led by math teacher Jacey Meyers and social studies teacher Evan Townsend.

Meyers said up to two dozen students attend the club for the opportunity to ride to the Schoolyard Trails. She’s watched students challenge themselves, try new things and work as a team.

“Some students really need this to grow personally, so we’ve been able to see that as well,” she said.

Townsend said the club has attracted students who don’t participate in the school’s traditional sports offerings and perhaps don’t feel like they fit in at school.

“It’s really cool to see them light up and feel like they’re part of the team and have something to do after school,” he said.