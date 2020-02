The Laramie Police Department on Friday sought the public's help in locating a runaway teen.

Xavier Jackson, 15, was last seen Thursday on the 900 block of N. 5th Street, according to a Facebook post by the police department.

The teen was wearing a black and gray jacket and white-washed blue jeans. Police describe him as 5 foot 9 inches, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Laramie police at 307-721-2526.

