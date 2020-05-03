Laramie police officer fired following domestic battery charges

LARAMIE – An officer with the Laramie Police Department has been fired after being charged with domestic battery.
At the time of the incident, Michael Morrow, 43, was the spouse of Albany County District Judge Tori Kricken. In an interview with the Boomerang, Morrow said divorce papers have since been filed.
Morrow said he was fired from the LPD following the incident. The LPD declined to comment, citing personnel matters.
According to an affidavit filed on April 24, University of Wyoming Police officers responded to Kricken and Morrow’s residence after a report of a verbal domestic disturbance on the evening of April 8.
UWPD officers interviewed Morrow and Kricken. According to the affidavit, Kricken told officers that Morrow had thrown her to the ground multiple times following a verbal argument.
The affidavit records Kricken saying, “when he gets mad I can’t hold my own my own against him.” She told officers that she was not hurt and did not want anything done that night.
Officers spoke to Kricken again the following day, and Kricken told officers that she had discovered bruising from the night before. Kricken came to the UWPD, and officers documented bruising on her left lower forearm and upper portion of her right buttock.
In an interview with the Boomerang, Morrow said that he acted in self-defense and that Kricken was an aggressor in the altercation.
Morrow was charged with one count of misdemeanor domestic battery of a household member. If found guilty, he could face up to six months incarceration, up to a $750 fine, or both
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!