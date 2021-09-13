Laramie students protest Albany County mask mandate

“I want to keep you safe and I want you to keep me safe,” she said. “If I got what I wanted, it would be for COVID to go away. But that’s not reality, so we have to do what we can to limit the spread.”

LHS Principal Jeff Lewis couldn’t be reached by press time, but Superintendent Jubal Yennie said the students who walked out or protested won’t face any extra discipline for voicing their opinions.

That doesn’t mean there aren’t consequences for leaving class.

“The students who left the building and were not in class are obviously unexcused and their parents were called,” Yennie said.

He also said he was pleased to hear that, for the most part, the students were well-behaved and respectful during their protest.

At the end of the day, “We have 95% to 98% of the students and teachers there working on education,” he said.

Kim Sorenson was one of the board members to vote in favor of a mask mandate and also was the longtime principal at Laramie High School before his retirement. He said he’s been surprised and dismayed at times by how divisive the pandemic public health measures have become.