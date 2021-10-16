Laramie woman sets up Free Little Pet Pantry

“So, I knew there was a need.”

The bottom line, though, is Myers’ love for animals and her desire to help pets and families in distress.

“I just love animals and I thought this would be a fun thing to do,” she said. “I don’t want people to have to give up their animals just because they’re poor or having a rough patch financially.”

When considering where to locate the Free Little Pet Pantry, LAWS seemed the logical choice, Myers said.

In fact, something like the Pet Pantry had been on the wish list for the Laramie Animal Welfare Society for awhile, said Kathryn Eastman Curry, an animal lover and Laramie High School sophomore who works for the organization.

“I think it’s always been something we’ve wanted to do, but getting people to step up and do it hasn’t happened in the past,” Eastman Curry said. “It takes someone willing to see a need and step in and do it, and it was really wonderful (Myers) did and we are really happy to support that.”

Because the pantry is located outside LAWS, the nonprofit organization is in a good position to help monitor the hutch and also act as a pass-through for donations.

Goal is to be self-sustaining