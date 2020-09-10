Laramie's offensive line the latest stop on Maiava triplets' football journey

LARAMIE -- It's not hard to spot them among their teammates.
For those who don’t know the Maiava brothers by their jersey numbers -- Michael wears No. 73, Micah No. 74 and Matthew No. 75 -- their statures are dead giveaways. Micah stands at 6-foot-4 and 305 pounds; Matthew isn’t far behind at 6-3 and 300 pounds; and Michael fits right in at 6-4 and 275 pounds.
They haven’t always been this physically imposing, they insisted. They said they hit a growth spurt between their sophomore and junior years of high school. Now seniors, the triplets all start alongside each other on Laramie High’s offensive line.
“That's when we really got bigger,” Matthew said.
The Maiavas are also of Samoan descent, which, in a state that’s still among the least diverse in America, also makes them instantly recognizable. They wear who they are and where they’re from with pride.
Literally.
During a break from one of the Plainsmen’s recent practices at Deti Stadium, Michael, Micah and Matthew display the artwork on their right arms. They're matching tattoos that stretch from shoulder to forearm, where the detailed design spells out their family's last name.
“We got these our sophomore year, and it was kind of like stepping into manhood for us and everything that comes with it,” Micah explained. “Something else we got was our last name, and our last name is very important to us, especially in the Samoan culture. Your last name is like gold pretty much. … It’s everything that we represent.”
Added Matthew, “We wear it proudly on our arm to let people know that we’re Maiavas and that’s who we are.”
It’s yet another distinguishable characteristic for a set of brothers that’s still somewhat new to LHS’s football program.
The Plainsmen are two games into their season -- a loss to defending Class 4A champion Sheridan followed by a win over Gillette last week -- which also have been the only games the Maiavas have played in a Plainsmen uniform. It’s the third different jersey Michael, Micah and Matthew have worn during their high school careers.
“The thing good and bad for them is they've been in three schools in four years, so it's getting used to the cultures, getting used to the coaches, getting used to the vocabulary, getting used to the technique and working with them,” LHS coach Clint Reed said. “So that’s a huge learning curve.”
But the Maiavas have been by each other’s side every step of the way, proving the blood that binds them is far thicker than their ink.
***
Michael, Micah and Matthew were born in Hawaii as the youngest of four children to Mike and Tracie Maiava. They’ve been virtually inseparable ever since.
Growing up, the brothers also dabbled in baseball, but soccer was actually their go-to sport.
“We’ve played soccer for about two years longer than we've played football,” said Micah, the oldest of the triplets by minutes. “And soccer was a very big part of us and our young lives because we were smaller back then, so we could actually play it.”
It wasn’t until the fifth grade that Michael, Micah and Matthew were allowed to play tackle football. Three years later, the family moved mainland to Colorado, where the brothers not only were suiting up for the same team but also started taking the field together at the same time.
As freshmen starters in 2017, the three were part of a conference championship team at Rocky Mountain High in Fort Collins. It’s a significant memory given who helped coach them that season.
“Our dad was our coach, and we won our conference that freshman year, which was just very memorable since it was our first time starting and we won it with our dad as our coach,” Michael said. “That was very special.”
The brothers played one more season at Rocky Mountain before transferring to Denver’s Mullen High School for their junior season. They normally played soccer when it wasn’t football season, but having fully grown into their lineman bodies at this point, football became their sole athletic focus.
“I think we're a little too big and a little too slow,” Micah said of giving up soccer.
They weren’t the only soccer players in the family though. Their older sister, Sydnie, played in high school and is a sophomore midfielder for the University of Wyoming’s soccer team after signing a scholarship with the Cowgirls in 2018.
That’s when Reed said he “started getting phone calls” about the brothers possibly moving north. Micah said the family ultimately relocated to Wyoming because of their father’s full-time job as an employee with Blue Ocean Aviation, though being in closer proximity to their sister as well as the instability at Mullen made the decision an easier one for the family.
Following three straight losing seasons, including a 4-7 record in the Maiavas’ only season with the program last year, Mullen made a coaching change in February -- its fourth in as many years. Seven months later, Michael, Matthew and Micah are lining up at right tackle, right guard and center, respectively, for LHS, which may be the norm for them but is still taking some getting used to for their new coach.
“You might get lucky to get a couple (of brothers), and they’re definitely in different grades usually,” said Reed, who’s in his fourth season as the Plainsmen’s head coach and has been involved with LHS’s football program since 1995. “So to get maybe twins would be one thing, and that's never happened for me. Now we get triplets and I can definitely say that’s never happened, and I doubt it will happen again.”
***
While it can be difficult to differentiate Matthew, Micah and Michael based on their physical appearance, their personalities are far more discernible. There’s a general consensus among them: Matthew is the most aggressive, Micah is the most laid back and Michael is a more quiet thinker.
“I like to watch things and see what happens,” Michael said. “Me and (Micah) are more of the thinkers, and Matthew is like the doer.”
Said Micah of Matthew, “He lays down the hammer.”
Matthew said his parents are working with him on controlling a temper that can get the best of him at times. He added that’s helped his disposition on the field because “I don't want to get all mad at a player because he did something wrong. So I've learned to just calm down, take a few deep breaths and then instead of saying it just use it as fuel.”
But Micah and Michael’s more reserved demeanor shouldn’t be mistaken for a lack of competitiveness. That resides in all three of them whether they're trying to throw a block, watching film or even playing video games, which is one of the brothers' favorite ways to spend their free time.
"Everything we do is a competition with each other," Micah said. "You can give us any activity, and we'll always compete against each other. Sometimes it'll end up in a little fight, but we get over it after. And I think it’s pretty fun to have two brothers that are always willing to compete and push each other."
On the field, Reed said the brothers have been playing football together for so long that learning new terminology and some different techniques was about all they needed in order to get comfortable in the Plainsmen’s offense. That comes with a certain level of comfort for the brothers regardless of what's going on around them.
"I know I can trust them," Matthew said. "No matter what I do, no matter how mad I get, they will be there to comfort me. And no matter how mad they get, I'll be there to comfort them. I'm thankful because they push me, they calm me and all I know is that I can rely on them to do their job."
As for their physical talent, Reed said it’s given Laramie’s athleticism a boost in the trenches compared to years past.
“We just haven't had this kind of size and athleticism up front in a decade, and so obviously we wanted to see what they could do and see if they can plug right in,” Reed said. “It wasn't just their size. It wasn't just all, ‘Oh, these kids are bigger.’ They have some good ability. They’re very good.”
***
Good enough that all three plan to attend college on football scholarships next year. Where that will be remains to be seen, but one thing they know they won’t have to worry about is splitting up.
“That thought of not being together is kind of out the window now, which I'm very happy about,” Micah said.
The brothers have already been offered by Chadron State, Colorado State University-Pueblo, Northwestern Oklahoma State, Washburn and Tufts University, a private Division III school near Boston that all of them are seriously considering given the institution’s prestigious academic reputation -- an important factor for a family that’s “very education based,” Micah said.
The rest of those offers are from Division II schools. Ideally, the brothers would like to go Division I. And in a perfect world, they would reunite across town at UW with their sister, who is keeping tabs on the trio.
While the Cowboys have yet to extend them offers, Matthew said tight ends coach Shannon Moore and other UW staffers have kept in contact.
“That was the ultimate dream of ours and our father, to just play at a Division I school and don't have to walk out of school with any debt,” Matthew said. “So yeah, I would love an opportunity to play for them. But if it doesn't happen, then it wasn’t meant to be. And we’ve got other options.”
But those can wait for the time being.
Matthew, Micah and Michael said they’re more focused on the present than the future, and that means enjoying the final stop on their high school journey together. Laramie, which finished with just one win a season ago, gets a chance to surpass that Friday when the Plainsmen travel to Casper to take on Natrona County in search of their first winning streak in two years.
The brothers are trying to help get Laramie back to the 4A playoffs after a one-year hiatus and win its first playoff game since 2000.
“Just focusing on school, our team and making this the best senior year that we could possibly think of,” Matthew said.
Only once it’s over will they decide the next destination on their journey -- one that has always come with a stipulation for the Maiavas.
“As long as we get to play together,” Michael said.
