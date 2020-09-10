Laramie's offensive line the latest stop on Maiava triplets' football journey

***

While it can be difficult to differentiate Matthew, Micah and Michael based on their physical appearance, their personalities are far more discernible. There’s a general consensus among them: Matthew is the most aggressive, Micah is the most laid back and Michael is a more quiet thinker.

“I like to watch things and see what happens,” Michael said. “Me and (Micah) are more of the thinkers, and Matthew is like the doer.”

Said Micah of Matthew, “He lays down the hammer.”

Matthew said his parents are working with him on controlling a temper that can get the best of him at times. He added that’s helped his disposition on the field because “I don't want to get all mad at a player because he did something wrong. So I've learned to just calm down, take a few deep breaths and then instead of saying it just use it as fuel.”

But Micah and Michael’s more reserved demeanor shouldn’t be mistaken for a lack of competitiveness. That resides in all three of them whether they're trying to throw a block, watching film or even playing video games, which is one of the brothers' favorite ways to spend their free time.