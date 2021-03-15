 Skip to main content
Interstate 25 north of Casper reopens after snowstorm
Interstate 25

Interstate 25 was closed Saturday between Cheyenne and Casper.

 Joshua Wolfson

I-25, I-80 not expected to reopen until Tuesday

Roads in and out of Casper are beginning to reopen, but much of Wyoming’s highway system is still closed from the weekend’s historic winter storm.

Interstate 25 north of Casper reopened Monday evening, but I-25 from Casper to the Colorado border remained closed, with an estimated reopening time of Tuesday afternoon if not later.

Meanwhile, Interstate 80 is closed from the Nebraska border to Rawlins in both directions.

The eastbound lanes are closed all the way to the Utah border. Opening times for that highway have also been pushed back to Tuesday.

Highway 20 from Casper to Shoshoni, however, reopened Monday around noon.

Most of the other state and U.S. highways in the south and eastern portions of the state were closed Monday including:

  • Wyoming Highway 220
  • U.S. Highway 287
  • Wyoming Highway 487
  • Wyoming Highway 789
