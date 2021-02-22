Large portions of I-80 closed; high winds cause crashes on I-25

Snow and wind caused highway closures around Wyoming on Monday.

Interstate 80 closed Monday morning due to winter conditions between Laramie and Rawlins, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. As of 8 a.m., the highway was not expected to reopen for 14 to 16 hours.

Rolling closures also brought traffic to a halt on eastbound I-80 between Rawlins and Evanston, and on westbound I-80 between Laramie and Cheyenne. Those closures were also expected to remain in place until late Monday night.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Meanwhile, strong winds closed Interstate 25 between Cheyenne to light, high-profile vehicles. Multiple crashes were reported including some involving big rigs that blew over, the transportation department reported. Photos posted by WyDOT showed a semitruck on its side, with a trailer hanging off the edge of an I-25 overpass south of Chugwater.

High winds were reported around the state. They reached 71 mph at Muddy Gap, 84 mph in Cody and 57 mph on Interstate 25 just east of Casper, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service issued a high wind warning for much the I-80 corridor and for parts of Natrona, Fremont and Park counties. Gusts of up to 75 mph were possible along Outer Drive in Casper.

Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 0