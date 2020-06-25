Last of three men sentenced on game violations

The investigation started in 2015 over the illegal purchase of Wyoming resident hunting licenses by Vick and others, which evolved into a federal case, according to an affidavit of probable cause. That led the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service getting search warrants for several homes — including Vick’s Buhl, Alabama, home and taxidermy shop — as officials sought cellphones, computers, documents and taxidermy that linked him and others to big game violations.

Those led to more search warrants in the ensuing years as the case developed.

Wildlife officials were aided in their quest by finding numerous photographs that were taken of Vick and others posing with animals that they had killed.

The photographs offered investigators a time and date stamp of various wildlife kills and were detailed enough that they could match the photos of the dead animals to taxidermy mounts found when they conducted their searches. Two of those included a six-by-six bull elk killed illegally in Campbell County in 2007 and 2009, according to court documents.

Game and Fish investigators also were able to determine that Vick had lived in the same area in Buhl since 1985 despite the fact that he used a Wyoming address to apply for hunting licenses. He had never lived in Wyoming the requisite 365 consecutive days, according to the affidavit.

Starting in 2004, Vick began buying Wyoming resident hunting licenses and through the years got or applied for about 30 licenses or preference points, according to the affidavit. They included five game bird license, a deer license, five bull elk licenses, six antelope licenses, three cow/calf elk license, a female/calf wild bison license and preference points for moose and bighorn sheep.

